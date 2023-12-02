New Saturday, new month and new restrictions on the Not on Saturday Circulation Today. Those who don’t know what this is may be wondering what we’re talking about. Those who already know it will wonder what these restrictions are and which cars have to stay at home.

Hoy No Circula Saturday refers to the specific restrictions of this day within the Hoy No Circula program. A plan developed by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) with which they want to reduce polluting emissions into the air and, therefore, improve its quality.

What is this. Hoy No Circula establishes some restrictions on circulation in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) and prevents some vehicles from circulating during specific days and hours. The difference with the rest of the days is that Saturdays have their own rules.

First of all, remember that these restrictions apply in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

Having all this clear. Now we will delve into Hoy No Circula and the restrictions on Saturdays. We remember that this project is a tool to improve the air, reduce atmospheric pollution and, in short, increase its quality.

So that these restrictions do the least possible harm to the citizen, they are rotating and, therefore, all cars end up resting at least one day throughout the week.

The prohibition of moving with a restricted car applies between the 05:00 and 22:00 hours, since obviously these are the hours when there are more cars on the street. The restrictions are applied based on the car’s hologram and license plate number (in the image above you have all the details).

In the image above it is specified that all cars will have to rest at least one day a week but, in addition, every Saturday some cars must stop and others will have to do so on a rotating basis, alternating circulation with prohibition.

With this clear, what cars rest on Saturdays? First of all, all hologram two cars have to stay home. The hologram one ones, however, rotate. In this case, as we are facing the first weekend of the month of December, it will be the cars with license plates ending in an odd number that will have to stay home.

Despite this, if you have any doubts, the image above explains all the restrictions that apply with Hoy No Circula and, specifically, with Hoy No Circula Saturday. Of course, it must be clear that there are some exceptions. The following cars will be able to move this and any other Saturday:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

Photo | Federico Velazco