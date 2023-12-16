Another week, arrives Not on Saturday Circulation Today. Like every Saturday, drivers in Mexico face prohibitions that force some cars to rest and stay home. But what are we talking about? What is all this? Let's explain it.

Hoy no Circula is a program developed by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) that seeks to reduce polluting emissions present in the atmosphere by restricting the number of cars on the street.

The project takes some cars off the road in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM). By forcing some cars to stay home, overall air quality improves as air pollutants are reduced.

But, first of all, we must remember that these restrictions apply in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

To have all the concepts clear, what is all this about Hoy No Circula? As we said, the intention of this project is to improve air quality by forcing some cars to stay at home. Since this obviously affects the citizen, rotating shifts are established to alleviate inconveniences.

Therefore, not all cars are always affected by the restrictions. Generally speaking, one type of vehicle rests every day. The most polluting ones will do so more often and the less polluting ones have an easier time moving around.

Thus, while the restrictions are active between the 05:00 and 22:00 hourssome cars rest one day a week, others repeat every Saturday and some will do it every other Saturday, alternately.

In the image above you have all the details. As you will see, the hologram number and the final license plate number are what decide which cars rest and which do not on Saturdays.

Taking all this into account, what cars rest on Saturdays? As we said, the intention is that the most polluting cars do not move, so the cars with hologram two will have to rest every Saturday of the month.

However, hologram one cars do it alternately. That is, they will rest every other week. As the December 16 It is the third Saturday of the month of November, it will be the cars with hologram one and a license plate ending in an odd number that will have to stay home.

However, if you still have doubts, we remind you that all the details are in the image above. Despite this, we cannot ignore the fact that some cars are exempt from the restrictions of the Hoy No Circula program. Thus, we have to keep in mind that this and any other Saturday:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Measurement and Update Unit (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

