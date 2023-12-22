One of the best iterations of the Caped Crusader in audiovisual awaits you tonight to defend Gotham.

Today we start an atypical weekend where resting will be a luxury for many: last minute shopping, more than one trip, visits, preparations, meals and other compliance with the social conventions that Christmas implies. Tonight may be your last haven of peace for several days, so Batman comes to the rescue to offer you some time at the movies.

The iconic character of DC Comics He enjoys very good health and some of the best adaptations that the vignettes have had in the audiovisual field.

There are many actors who have put on the hood with pointed ears to fight crime in Gothama city where there is one citizen for every 10 criminals.

The last great iteration of Batman in the cinema – not counting the medley of Flash cameos – is that of Robert Pattinson in 2022, when he starred in The Batman, the film that brings us here today.

Friday night with Batman on La 1

Matt Reeves took over from Ben Affleck as director of that project that the actor was once going to star in, write and direct, all at the same time, and turned it into the origin of a microuniverse that has already generated a sequel—on the way—and a spin-off series about The Penguin.

Accompanying the Robert Pattinson In the cast, we have Zöe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson y Con O’Neill.

Have you already seen it or are you preparing to do so for the first time, tonight have The Batman on La 1 starting at 10:05 p.m. —9:05 p.m. in the Canary Islands—.

Of course, if the dates are not conducive for you to see it, The Batman is also available in the HBO Max catalog so you can see it according to your schedules and conditions.