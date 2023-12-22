Although 2023 It was a spectacular year in terms of video games, the truth is that the industry is going through difficult times. Thousands of creatives and developers have lost their jobs in recent months, and now an independent publisher has just joined the list of companies that have closed their doors.

The most recent victim of 2023 is Versus Evil, an editor specialized in indie proposals. He was responsible for publishing the acclaimed The Banner Saga trilogy by Stoic and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire by Obsidian Entertainment, to name a couple of examples. Unfortunately, his entire staff was fired.

“Today is a sad day. After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil closes its doors. We loved bringing you the best indie games we could find and sharing so many happy memories with all of you, our amazing community! “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything!” reads the official statement.

Related video: The cancer that is killing video games

Why did Versus Evil close?

It is worth noting that the news arrives on December 22tha few days before Christmas. Francis Finckewho served as director of product strategy, confirmed on his Linkedin profile that the 13 employees of the company were fired at the beginning of the holidays.

In parallel, staff members spoke out on social media and talked about the layoffs. As they explain, tinyBuildthe publisher's parent company, was the one who made the decision.

After 10 years, Versus Evil says goodbye

“Good. It was a fun 10 year journey. They just fired the entire Versus Evil team. “Let me be clear: this was not a Versus Evil choice,” he commented. Lance James, head of production of the company. “Unfortunately, our parent company made the decision to lay off the entire Versus Evil team,” he wrote. Chris Trippicommunity manager.

According to reports, the publisher's closure comes shortly after Atari announced an investment of $2 billion in tinyBuild. Versus Evil's parent company reported in early December that it will cut jobs as part of cost-cutting measures.

Staff members confirm the end of Versus Evil

Unfortunately, Versus Evil wasn't the only studio to go out of business this month. On December 5th, Hakjak Studiosowned by tinyBuild, announced its closure.

But tell us, what do you think of this unfortunate news? Let us read you in the comments.

Stay informed here, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The term that has lost all meaning

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente