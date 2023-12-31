Life is more expensive than ever: we Spaniards have noticed it in almost everything, from the supermarket shopping cart to going out to dinner or, of course, buying technology. There are, of course, honorable exceptions: we are in the golden age of SSD drives, but there is another fantastic exception: Smart TVs.

When a color TV was a luxury item. As revealed on CNN, in March 1973 the manufacturer RCA Corporation presented its “new low-price color TV” in The New York Times. That revolutionary 15-inch diagonal device cost $379.95. A prohibitive price for most homes, because that amount would be equivalent to almost 2,695 current dollars.

Today, demolition prices. Compared to those days, today we can go to any store or search engine for good deals—like our Xataka Selección—and see how getting a Smart TV of good size and great features is within everyone's reach. How is it possible that things have changed so much?





mother crystal. One of the key factors in the cheaper televisions is in the manufacturing process. The new flat televisions benefit from the development of the so-called “mother glass” (also known as Multi Model Glass or MMG), which is a giant panel that the manufacturer then “cuts out” to extract different panels for our Smart TVs. It is a process analogous to the one that chip manufacturers apply with silicon wafers and the processors that come from them.





Getting bigger. The generations of mother glasses, as Samsung explains, have allowed televisions to be manufactured with increasingly larger diagonals. Today we have Gen 10.5, with 2.94 x 3.37 meter glass. It is 10 times larger than the Gen 1 that Samsung started working with.





Cortes. As indicated in WikiMóvel, from it it is possible to obtain, for example, panels for Smart TVs of 75 (6 cuts, 93.89% of the mother glass is used), 65 (8 cuts, 93.99%) or 43 inches (18 cuts , 92.53%). Other sizes are taken from other generations of mother glass: the 55 (6 cuts, 91.01%), 48 (8 cuts, 92.46%) and 32 inches (18 cuts, 92.22%) are obtained from a Gen 8.5 mother glass measuring 2,200 x 2,500 mm.

More competition. There are of course other factors that have contributed to the lowering of television prices. Among them, the entry of new manufacturers that fuel competitiveness. TCL, Hisense or Haier are good examples of brands that have come to make it more difficult for established manufacturers that have traditionally dominated this market. We are facing a real battle for margins, at least in the most affordable models, which are increasingly – long live the competition – more complete in terms of features.

But there is still a fantastic segment of high-end TVs. Although the offer is better than ever and it is possible to buy huge and very complete models at a very good price, there are also more ambitious and, of course, more expensive products. Being up to date with OLED or Mini LED technology—especially if you want large panels—requires greater expense.

Now it is your TV that sees you. There is another more disturbing element of the price drops: televisions are now another source of data collection for manufacturers: the more they sell, the more data they collect from viewers. This data is then used to attract advertisers who take advantage of the advertising platforms of these manufacturers, an upward trend but which once again worries due to this monitoring of what we do with our TVs. There are, however, ways to protect our privacy in our use of Smart TV.

