Toby Kebbell has joined the Apple TV+ series in season 4, but he has not been spared from putting on a space suit on occasion, much to his misfortune.

It is difficult to conceive a serie such as For All Mankind without the image of astronauts with their iconic suits, waging this succession of space races that drives the Apple TV+ series from the change of pace in the sixties to the beginning of the 20th century.

In this fourth season, which began in November, several members have joined the cast to expand the M7's efforts to conquer Mars for humanity, despite the efforts of politicians to generate divisions.

One of the new additions is Toby Kebbellwhich interprets the Miles Dalea mining expert who arrives on Mars hired by Helios and, far from doing the job he expected, ends up as a poorly paid maintenance technician.

The fact is that, despite the fact that much of his time in For All Mankind does not even require a space suit, Toby Kebbell needs to put on one on rare occasions in the series, and it is not something that excites him, precisely.

Hygiene is sometimes… stinky

While chatting with Comicbook, the actor shared his smelly experience of having to get into one of For All Mankind's spacesuits, subjected to rigorous cleaning processes, for better and worse.

“It really stunk. I mean, those poor actors who have been in that thing, you know, no matter how many seasons before, they do the best they can. It was sanitary issues, we were in a time of viral infection. So it was hygienic: it smelled like bleach, that's what it actually smelled like.”

The stench of bleach on a closed suit is not something people want to experience, but a shoot sees the suits go through a lot of people, so disinfection, especially since the coronavirus pandemic, was the daily bread.

For all humanity its broadcast continues in Apple TV+ As season 4 progresses, it has already crossed its equator with a conflict that once again tests the great powers while their men and women stink of bleach millions of miles away.