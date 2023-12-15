A curious detail! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about a musical theme. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

It seems that there is a very special remix in this second DLC. Ed Sheeran made a song called 'Celestial' for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. This song has now been remixed by Toby Fox, the developer of Undertale, for the games' latest DLC. Fox also worked on additional music for the base game, and this new remix is ​​credited exclusively to him.

You can enjoy the remixed track below:

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

New trailer for the DLC The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple