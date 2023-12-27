Suara.com – The West Jakarta City Government (Pemkot) will normalize 189 water channels throughout 2023. This normalization is carried out to overcome flooding when the rainy season enters.

Head of the West Jakarta Water Resources Department (Kasudin SDA), Purwanti Suryandari, said that hundreds of water channels were spread across various areas of West Jakarta.

“It's in Rawa Buaya on Jalan Bojong Raya, on Jalan Latumenten, and in the alleys of local residents. So it's in all sub-districts in West Jakarta,” said Purwanti when contacted, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Purwanti claims that of the 189 water channels, 165 of them have been completed, while 24 other channels are still under construction.

“There are still 24 locations being worked on as of today,” he explained.

Water channel normalization is carried out involving a third party or the SDA Task Force (Satgas) in the sub-district or sub-district.

“The work involves a third party or a task force,” he said.

Meanwhile, normalization was carried out because there are still many water channels in West Jakarta that do not use concrete. Some channels have also been damaged due to age.

“So for those who don't have channels, we build them because the channels are still from the ground, then we build the channels there. So the puddles from the housing can flow there first, then continue to the river,” concluded Purwanti.