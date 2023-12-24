Suara.com – West Jakarta Metro Police together with the Gegana Brimob Team of Polda Metro Jaya, carried out sterilization at churches in the West Jakarta area, Sunday (24/12/2023).

Head of Operations for the West Jakarta Metro Police, AKBP Randi Ariana, said that sterilization is a proactive step to ensure that the location that will be used by Christians in Christmas worship celebrations runs in a safe and comfortable atmosphere.

In total, there are 185 churches holding Christmas worship celebrations in West Jakarta.

Of the hundreds of churches spread across the West Jakarta area, several churches that received special attention in this sterilization activity include the HKBP Petojo Church on Jalan Kyai Tapa Grogol Petamburan, the ST Kristoforus Church on Jalan Satria IV Jelambar.

“Then the GKY Mangga Besar Church, MKK Meruya Selatan Kembangan Church, Kalideres Immaculata Church, and Slipi Salvator Church,” said Randi, when confirmed, Sunday (24/12/2023).

Randi emphasized that this sterilization step was taken as a form of commitment to safety and comfort for Christians who will participate in Christmas worship celebrations.

“So that Christians feel comfortable and safe in worship,” said Randi.

This effort involves the Gegana Brimob team which has been specially trained to handle certain security situations.

“In this way, it is hoped that the celebration of Christmas services in every church can take place peacefully and smoothly,” he said.