Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, answered questions from the panelists regarding his commitment to maintaining the independence of the judiciary.

Prabowo admitted that he would strengthen the independence of the judiciary.

Prabowo said that his party agreed that judges should be independent.

“I really agree that the judiciary must be independent. The judiciary must be independent and must be strong and must not be interfered with by the prosecutor’s office. I really agree with that,” said Prabowo in the first debate for the 2024 presidential election at the Indonesian KPU office, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (12/12 /2023).

If Prabowo is given the mandate as the 8th president of the Republic of Indonesia, he will commit to improving the quality of life for all judges in Indonesia.

Apart from that, the former Danjen Kopassus also promised to increase the salaries of judges.

“I improved the quality of life, increased the salary,” he said.

Prabowo promised this to prevent bribery practices that could shake the independence of judges.

“So that they cannot be intervened, cannot be bribed, cannot be corrupted, that is my commitment to the Indonesian people,” he said.