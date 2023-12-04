Suara.com – TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto becomes the ceremony inspector or invigilator of the funeral of the former Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. TNI (Ret.) Doni Monardo at the Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery (TMP), Pancoran, South Jakarta, Monday (4/12/2023) .

Monitoring Suara.com at the location of this military ceremony starting at around 11.20 WIB.

Apart from Agus, the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army or KSAD General Maruli Simanjuntak was present.

Appearance of Doni Monardo’s body when he was buried at the Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery, South Jakarta. (Suara.com/M Yasir)

Then the 6th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Try Sutrisno and the 11th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Boediono were also present.

Several ranks of Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Ministers, including Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy and Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, were also present at the location.

Furthermore, the General Chair of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono or AHY, was also seen. The son of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono or SBY was seen wearing all black.

It was previously reported that Doni died at Siloam Semanggi Hospital, Jakarta on Sunday (3/12/2023) at around 17.32 WIB. Doni died after undergoing treatment for some time due to illness.

Before being taken to TMP Kalibata, the deceased Doni’s body was first buried at the Command Headquarters or Mako Kopassus in Cijantung, East Jakarta.