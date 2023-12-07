Vodafone-Fastweb merger rumors are intensifying

Waiting for the EU Antitrust’s determination on the links in Spain between the French company Orange and the Spanish company Masmovil, we are witnessing a resumption of the consolidation trend in Italy. Iliad, the French company that for several months has been trying to start a partnership between Vodafone’s national activities and its own, appears to have temporarily suspended negotiations. The company led by Margherita Della Valle appears to have started talks with Swisscom, active in Italy through Fastweb. A possible union between Vodafone and Fastweb would create an integrated conglomerate in both the fixed and mobile sectors, with a robust infrastructure and a significant customer base, especially in the corporate sector and Public Administration. Repubblica writes it.



This merger would create a significant competitor for the main Italian operator, Tim. It is not the first time that Fastweb and Vodafone have explored the possibility of integration, having previously signed letters of intent. Vodafone had attempted to acquire Fastweb in the past, before Swisscom gained control of the group in 2007. However, across Europe, the telecommunications sector is struggling to generate returns above the capital costs required for investment. Consequently, collaboration between operators to reduce costs and investments is increasingly necessary. The negotiating table has just opened and could lead to an agreement in early 2024. In spring 2022, Vodafone had rejected an 11.25 billion euro offer for its Italian operations from Iliad, led by Xavier Niel. While replicating that offering today would be complicated given the sector’s declining value, Vodafone believes the Italian market remains attractive, unlike those in Spain and Hungary from which it has just withdrawn. Therefore, rather than a total sale, the British group is considering the possibility of reaching a compromise for a merger, perhaps through a subsequent sale and purchase option mechanism, estimating a value of 11.2 billion euros for Vodafone Italia, as assessed by Iliad in 2022.

Della Valle rejected Iliad’s offer, preferring to enjoy the advantages of consolidation and wait for a market recovery with the launch of new services linked to 5G. However, if Fastweb presents a new cash offer, similar to Iliad’s 20 months ago, Della Valle may find it hard to refuse. Financial sources claim that Xavier Niel (with a 2.5% stake in Vodafone) tried to renegotiate the offer for Vodafone Italia in recent months, without reaching an agreement with the British group. In the meantime, Iliad would have had informal contacts both with Tim (while waiting to resolve the Netco issue) and with Fastweb. The Swisscom subsidiary is also a partner in the final stretch of Tim’s network (with 4.5% of Fibercop) and could remain involved in the entire Netcodepending on the dilution of the shares and the governance of the new group, controlled by KKR, with a blocking minority of the Mef and F2i.



