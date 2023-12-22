Walter Renna, CEO of Fastweb

Tlc, Fastweb prepares the offer for Vodafone Italia

The world of telecommunications in Italy is in turmoil as it waits to find out who will be the chosen one between Iliad and Fastweb for a possible partnership with Vodafone, as reported by Repubblica. Swisscom, which was already conducting a thorough analysis on Vodafone Italia to join Fastweb, decided to take some time to carefully evaluate Iliad's offer, presented on Monday. At the moment, the Swiss company is considering whether and how to present a counteroffer. Xavier Niel has put 10.45 billion euros at stake to acquire the group's Italian activities British.



Read also: Iliad Group presents an offer to Vodafone to join forces in Italy

Swisscom, assisted by Evercore, now finds itself at a crossroads: propose a counter-offer, possibly immediately binding, which comes close to Iliad's offer, or abandon the negotiations and try to acquire specific parts of the infrastructure and customers that the Antitrust of the European Union could request the merger between Vodafone and Iliad as a remedy. One of the possible consequences could concern the 700 MHz frequencies for 5G, previously acquired in 2018 by Tim, Vodafone and Iliad, which could be put back on the market.

Read also: TLC, 2024 will be the year of major maneuvers. Labriola-Vivendi tension

Furthermore, if Vodafone and Iliad were to merge to become the largest mobile player with a 37% market share, they could be forced by the EU to divest further assets. The possible marriage between Vodafone and Iliad would also entail an increase of 7 billion euros in debt for the new company, making it more difficult to compete with aggressive offers, even considering synergies estimated at 600 million euros per year.

Vodafone, for its part, is awaiting a counter-proposal from Swisscom. He responded to Iliad's offer with an official statement, underlining that there is no certainty regarding the execution of the transactionee who has not yet analyzed Niel's offer in detail.

Depending on how the situation develops and which deal is concluded first, other operators in the telecommunications sector will be forced to react on both the operational and commercial fronts. At the moment, both TIM, engaged in the sale of its fixed network to KKR, and Wind3, which must sell 60% of its mobile network to EQT by February, are observing the situation but could come into play once the cards are on the table. If Iliad's offer for Vodafone were to prevail, analysts would also see a union between Fastweb and Wind3 positively, considering the already existing sharing of part of their mobile infrastructure and thus becoming a significant competitor with 700 MHz frequencies available again.

Subscribe to the newsletter