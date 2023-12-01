Suara.com – The Board of Trustees of Prabowo Gibran’s National Campaign Team (TKN), Agum Gumelar, believes that there is panic from those who label the current authorities as acting like the New Order or New Order.

Including those who offended the Prabowo-Gibran pair as a reflection of the New Order.

“That’s the one who said that, of course, in my opinion, maybe in a panic atmosphere. Yes, in a lack of atmosphere… Yes, maybe a panic atmosphere,” said Agum after attending the Prabowo-Gibran TKN National Coordination Meeting at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta, Friday (1/ 12/2023).

“I think it’s too presumptuous to say that Prabowo-Gibran is a reflection of the New Order,” continued Agum.

According to Agum, Prabowo’s attitude did not reflect what was alleged. He said this was based on the assessment he had seen and heard from Prabowo himself.

“I heard that whoever wins this presidential election will be able to maintain the unity and unity of the nation. That is a truly sincere expression from his heart, from there we can see,” said Agum.

Agum also reminded that when competing in the general election and presidential election, there is no need to badmouth each other.

“No need. All candidates are good, don’t bad-mouth them. Just put forward a positive vision and mission to our society, which can be accepted by our society. Don’t bad-mouth others, that’s an unhealthy way of bad-mouthing others,” Agum said.

Previously, Megawati expressed her annoyance at the current authorities who act as they did during the New Order.

This statement was conveyed by Megawati in her briefing at the National Coordination Meeting of Ganjar-Mahfud Volunteer Organs throughout Java at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, Monday (27/11/2023).

Initially, Megawati was reluctant to touch on this issue. Especially regarding legislation that can be used to suppress the people.

“You shouldn’t have said that, but you’re already annoyed, you know why? The Republic is full of sacrifices, you know? Why do you, who have just come to power, want to act like it was the New Order era now?” Megawati said.

Megawati’s statement immediately received a response from the thousands of Ganjar-Mahfud volunteers who were present. They shouted “fight, fight, fight,”.

Megawati spoke again that she is human too, especially as she is still referred to as the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia. But he felt disrespected.

“No, sometimes yes, sometimes what, I’m human too. But imagine, how come I don’t get respected? Well, why? You know, I was a bad president once, you know, and am still recognized by the name of President to -5 Republic of Indonesia, you know,” he said.

Furthermore, Megawati admitted that she was confused by what happened to the authorities who acted like the new order.

He also invited the Indonesian people not to be afraid to fight against fraud that occurred in the 2024 presidential election.

“We are Indonesian people, the police are also Indonesian people, the army is also Indonesian people, the security forces are also Indonesian people. Is it true or true? That’s why, don’t be afraid,” he said.