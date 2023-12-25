Suara.com – Commander of Prabowo Gibran's TKN Communications Team, Budisatrio Djiwandono, responded to a statement from Vice Presidential Candidate No. 1 Muhaimin Iskandar who related his stance in rejecting the National Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago by giving the example of cities on the island of Kalimantan.

“There are parties who today changed their direction from agreeing with IKN to rejecting IKN, with a priority scale narrative. Giving examples of cities in Kalimantan such as Balikpapan, Banjarmasin and Pontianak. In our opinion, this is wrong, because the people of Kalimantan, especially East Kalimantan, actually welcome the capital city happily Republic in Kalimantan,” stressed Budisatrio, who is also a DPRI member from the East Kalimantan Electoral District.

According to Budisatrio, the people of Kalimantan already understand the meaning and spirit of IKN, and welcome the government's efforts to carry out development that is no longer Java-centric.

“In the future, Kalimantan will be called the center of Indonesia. It will no longer be called a 'region'. This is a big thing, a source of pride, a symbol of equality that may not be understood if you still have a Java-centric view,” he explained.

Budisatrio explained that the construction of IKN cannot be interpreted as the construction of a new city that stands alone. Because IKN will have a rapid impact on development and progress also in the areas surrounding its buffer, right down to the villages.

“IKN was built with the concept of a smart forest city, which carries the concept of sustainability. Where infrastructure development and fulfillment of basic rights such as food and water will be a priority. This requires support from the surrounding region. Road construction between villages and city districts around IKN will be accelerated. Also, the development of water sources and the provision of clean water will be focused on the areas surrounding IKN. “So don't just look at the IKN,” he explained.

If the Prabowo-Gibran pair is elected, continued Budisatrio, his party will ensure that Prabowo Gibran's superior programs will help accelerate the development of the IKN buffer area.

“Such as the free lunch program, water and food self-sufficiency program, construction of superior schools and hospitals in each district will help ensure that the Kalimantan region will grow with IKN development,” said Budisatrio.

Responding to criticism regarding the priority scale of the IKN budget, Budisatrio invited to think about IKN in a larger context.

“Once again, this is the answer to the hopes and dreams of people in the regions. So there must be budget alignment. “However, we must remember that not all of them will use the state budget,” stressed the Gerindra Party politician.

“So it is very unfortunate if we think of IKN only for political purposes in the context of elections. Today IKN is no longer a discourse, it already has legal force and has begun to be realized. “We certainly hope that after the elections are passed, we will be united again and all parties who have supported the spirit of IKN from the start will participate in building IKN,” concluded Budisatrio.

Previously, vice presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change, Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar, revealed why he previously supported the development of IKN Nusantara but has now changed course. According to him, the change in attitude was after the evaluation, his party assessed that there was a priority scale that was more important than developing IKN which required large funds. He said this in response to Gibran's statement during the vice presidential debate, who said he was inconsistent with IKN.