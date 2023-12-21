Tivify, the online platform to watch television channels, is going to close a great year full of content for all tastes. It recently launched a new premium plan with access to more than 200 channels and now it is going to add a new music package intended for all those lovers of this genre. Let's see what channel it is and what news it offers.

The world of streaming is on fire and there are already numerous online platforms that are in circulation offering a large catalog of movies and series on demand and many television channels, including those on DTT. This is the case of Tivify, which is growing little by little in the field of digital content tools thanks to the incorporation of new programs to increase its television offering.

Now you will be able to know that their new channel is oriented to the world of music and more precisely to the diehards of the Jazz genre. Thus, Oh! Jazza 24-hour channel, comes to Tivify with a wide variety of musical content, such as concerts, performances and other types of broadcasts that we will tell you about below, in addition to the price at which it is available and how you can get it.

Oh! Jazz, nuevo canal musical

Tivify continues to expand its television offering with the integration of the Oh! service. Jazz that can be hired right now at a price of 20 euros per month. Subscribers to this package will be able to enjoy various exclusive programs broadcast from the channel itself, from live concerts with great artists from the jazz scene, among which flamenco, Afro-Cuban rhythms or bossa nova stand out.

Consequently, viewers will also be able to enjoy a extensive on-demand contentselecting the main musical events, as well as interviews, playlists created by experts and masterclasses from the most representative figures of jazz.

Likewise, to launch this new channel, great musical groups from the world of Jazz have joined together, forming a large community of artists who have favored the launch of this new content with the recording of up to 165 concerts: Café Berlin (Madrid), Jazz Club Ferrara (Ferrara), 606 Club (London), Body&Soul (Tokyo), JazzLab (Melbourne), Foundry 616 (Sydney), JazzB (Sao Paulo), Fábrica de Arte Cubano (Havana), CJC Aotearoa in Auckland or Con Alma in Pittsburgh.

Tivify plans

Oh! Jazz is not included in any of the plans that Tivify makes available to the user, but must be purchase it separately for a price of 20 euros per month. Currently, you have to register with a username and password to enjoy this service and the Tivify subscription plans that you can contract are the following:

Tivify Free: you will have access to more than 190 free channels, including DTT channels, except Atresmedia and Mediaset.

Tivify Plus: includes more than 190 free-to-air channels, including those from Atresmedia and Mediaset, in addition to the service of access to the last 7 days and program recording control. All for 2.99 euros per month.

Tivify Premium: adds more than 190 free-to-air channels, premium channels, LaLiga Hypermotion, access to the last 7 days, program recording control and 2 simultaneous views. All for 9.99 euros.