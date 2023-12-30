As you well know, the Collectible Card Game remains a hit among fans of Pokémon. In fact, in recent years and especially in recent months, it seems to have experienced a great boom among collectors. Nowadays some of them are really valuable, so the lucky ones who own them can reach make lots of money. Precisely today we will give you a small guide originally published by Dexerto about how to make money selling Pokémon cards.

Collectors who already have cards

Look at your cards, and separate out any holograms or rare items. Go to an auction site like eBay and enter the name of the card as well as the number listed at the bottom right. For example “Charizard 107/105” Once you see your exact card, check the “Sold Items” box. Now look at all the auctions for your card that have sold in the last month to get a general idea of ​​what the collectible is looking for. Now that you know which cards you have that have a high selling potential, you need to send your cards to the PSA or Beckett BGS grading companies for review. Due to the popularity of Pokémon, wait times may be longer than usual. But once your cards are returned to you, you'll have a more definitive idea of ​​what your card is worth. For example, if it's a PSA 9, repeat step 2 and look for other PSA 9s that have sold recently. Now you can sit with your cards sorted and wait for prices to continue rising. Or you can sell the item on sites like eBay, trollandtoad, or even put it on Heritage Auctions or Iconic.

New collectors

Use a resource like TCG analyst ZandGEmporium who tracks sales of older sets. Look for cards that are currently selling at a high price, or that show a consistent increase in value month over month. If you plan to wait on your cards as a long-term investment, go to sites like eBay and look for those graded by PSA or Beckett. You can try to bid on these items and expect to pay for them at a lower value, or just buy them now. If you're looking to sell quickly, you can get these same rare cards for a much cheaper price if they're ungraded. But keep in mind that you are gambling because you cannot fully verify the condition of the arta. Be sure to look carefully at the photos of the item, and look at the seller's rating. You will also need to submit them to be graded by PSA or Beckett once they are sent to you. Once you get your items graded, keep the collectible or sell it on sites like eBay or auction houses, whichever route you prefer.

The best Pokémon TCG sets



Below we leave you a list of those considered the best TCG sets that are used both to exchange for other valuable cards and to sell:

1999 Base Set Unlimited Print

1999 Fossil

2000 Team Rocket

2000 Gym Heroes

2000 Gym Challenge

2000 Neo Genesis

2000 Neo Discovery

2000 Neo Revelation

2000 Neo Destiny

2016 Evolutions

2017 Burning Shadows

2019 Hidden Fates

Ultimately, the players/collectors who are making the most money right now are the owners of cards from the original 1999 base game. If you unfortunately don't have these types of cards, getting hold of them is almost impossible at this point. Keep in mind that a box of that game can cost $34,000 (unlimited) to $375,000 (1st edition). The truth is that these items are extremely rare and expensive.

