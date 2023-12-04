If you have a computer with limited technical resources, such as RAM less than 4 GB, little storage space, or components that cannot boot Windows 11, you can look for other operating system options, such as Linux.

However, this system can be difficult to use if you don’t have prior experience. Another option is ChromeOS Flex, which is a cloud-based system. But this option can have drawbacks if you don’t have a good Internet connection or if you want to install certain programs.

If you find yourself in this situation and want to have Windows before any other system on your PC, without resorting to old versions such as Windows 8 or even Windows 7, with the associated security risks that can compromise your data and personal information.

There is a new version of Windows 11 Designed to work correctly on computers with few resources, it is Tiny11. With this platform you will be able to access the latest Windows news without sacrificing the performance of your computer.

Tiny11, the miniature Windows 11 that can be installed on almost any old PC

It should be noted that tiny11 is a custom version of Windows 11 created by developer NTDEV. A free system, but to work you need an active Windows license.

What makes it special is that it takes up very little disk space and resources: only 4 GB, or even 1 GB in some versions. In addition, it works with a RAM of only 2 GB, or even 176 MB in other versions, making it a very versatile platform.

Why is it a lightweight system? Well, the answer to this is because it does not have bloatware, that is, it does not come installed with Microsoft programs that are useless and only take up resources, in short, It is a clean systemsin Edge, Office, Paint, etc.

Tiny11 can be a good option if you have an old computer and want to install Windows 11. Best of all, it even allows you to install Copilot, the artificial intelligence powered by GPT from OpenAI. So, it is a lightweight system that looks good on any PC.

Good system, but it has its limitations

But not everything is hunky with flakes. It is important to take into account some of its limitations. Although it maintains the Microsoft Store so you can download and install applications, updates do not follow the standard Windows process, so this is a major drawback.

While it allows updating drivers and security patches, it does not accept Windows Update updates.

It means that with the launch of each new system version you will have to download a new ISO and mount it on a pendrive, in case you want to have the latest news. To install this operating system, first verify that your computer has the minimum requirements.

These are not very demanding, so it works on many types of hardware. To obtain the Tiny11 ISO Go to this link on the Internet Archive to download it. It is completely safe and there is no risk of viruses or anything like that.

How to install Tiny11 on your PC

NTDEV

The first step is to create a bootable USB drive, and to do this you need to download Rufus from this link. Connect the pendrive to your PC. In Rufus, select USB in the field Device. In the option Select, click and choose the Tiny11 ISO that you previously downloaded. Make sure in the option File System is selected FAT32 and then click Begin. Restart your computer and access the BIOS with the F2, F10 key or the option that corresponds to the brand of your PC. Change the boot order to allow Windows to run from the USB drive. Then, you must follow the on-screen instructions, where you will have to choose the language, time format, keyboard input and select the location of the disk where the system is to be installed. Accept the software license terms, and then it will likely ask you for a valid license to activate Windows. This is where you must enter the password to be able to use the system freely. Start the installation process, which will take a few minutes depending on the technical capabilities of your PC and you will be informed when the process is complete.

After following the above steps to the letter, the light version of Windows 11 It will be installed on your computer, so it is demonstrated that it is an easy and simple process to carry out, even if you do not have advanced knowledge on the subject.

Tiny11 is undoubtedly a very attractive alternative for users who have an old computer or with components that are not powerful enough to run one of the updated and complete versions of the Microsoft system.