It seems that Donkey Kong 64 continues to hide secrets 20 years after its release. Today we bring you information about one of his characters. While we wait for the return of Donkey Kong!

According to what was shared, this detail corresponds to a Tiny Kong mistake. Within the complex world of Donkey Kong 64, an unusual and peculiar sequence involving Tiny Kong has been found. This sequence leads to the possibility of transforming Tiny Kong into a spatial entity with unique properties. Instead of conventional invisibility, this transformation appears to generate an unusual phenomenon: an area of ​​emptiness perceptible in the aquatic environment and in the surrounding shadows. This phenomenon is described as a “hole in reality”causing a kind of visual distortion that defies the established laws of the game.

This surprising anomaly inside the game Donkey Kong 64 It has generated a wide debate among enthusiasts and experts of the game. Some speculate on the exact nature of this glitch, theorizing about the implications within the game’s universe and its impact on the overall mechanics. This quirk has become a topic of interest not only for its rarity, but also for its ability to challenge coherence within the game’s digital environment, opening up discussions about the limits of programming and the hidden possibilities within games.

Here you can see it:

Through a complex series of glitches in Donkey Kong 64, it is possible for Tiny Kong to become a negative space entity. Instead of merely being invisible, she creates a void in water and shadows around her, appearing as a “hole in reality”. pic.twitter.com/0QXPotAsSo — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 3, 2023

Definitely It’s fascinating how a simple glitch within the code can lead to such an unexpected and unique experience. within a game as well known as Donkey Kong 64. This uniqueness highlights the creativity of the gaming community when discovering and exploring the limits of games, adding fun and mystery to the gaming experience.

What do you think? On the website you can also take a look at the best Nintendo 64 games. And don’t forget that we have a new Mario vs Donkey Kong on the way.

Fuente.