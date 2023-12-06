What are the best Timothée Chalamet movies? Taking advantage of the premiere of Wonka (2023), we review his most notable filmography!

It’s time to review the 6 best films by Timothée Chalamet, from the worst to the best. The charm and talent of this acclaimed actor have resonated strongly in the film industry, catapulting him to global recognition for his acting ability. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional versatility in tackling diverse and complex roles.

Taking advantage of the premiere of Wonka (2023), the modern revision of the legendary Willy Wonka, we explore the best movies of Timothée Chalamet. Considering that he is a very young actor, it is worth noting that his best performances are yet to come. We are completely sure of that!

6) Lady Bird (2017)

A24

In this coming-of-age orchestrated by Greta Gerwig, the actor displays his talent in a supporting role that, although brief, leaves an imprint. His participation as Kyle, the shallow and self-centered love interest, brings a dose of realism and conflict to the narrative. Although his appearance is fleeting, his presence leaves its mark on history. Definitely, Lady Bird is one of the best Timothée Chalamet films you can see.

5) Don’t look up (2021)

Netflix

In this satirical and provocative Netflix film, Timothée Chalamet immerses himself in a character that navigates between satire and seriousness. Although his role as Yule is secondary, he manages to convey a sense of youthful disenchantment in a chaotic world, highlighting her ability to provide nuances to more subtle characters in a plot dominated by great figures. Of course, Don’t look up is one of the best Timothée Chalamet films out there.

4) Little Women (2019) is one of Timothée Chalamet’s best films

Columbia Pictures

In this masterful adaptation, Timothée Chalamet plays Laurie, a charismatic young man who navigates between loves and friendships in an intergenerational plot. His performance evokes the emotional complexity of a character searching for her place in an ever-changing world, bringing a fresh, charismatic energy to the story. In short, Little Women It is one of the best Timothée Chalamet films to his credit. A review of Louisa May Alcott’s classic.

3) Dune (2021)

Warner Bros Pictures

In this epic science fiction film, Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, showing his acting maturity in a major leading role. His captivating performance conveys the duality of a destined leader and a vulnerable young man in a vast and dangerous universe. His ability to portray the complexity of a budding hero is remarkable. Definitely, Dune is one of the best Timothée Chalamet films you can see.

2) Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Sony Pictures

Timothée Chalamet captivates as Elio in this emotional love story. His performance transcends the screen, injecting a torrent of emotion as his character navigates a journey of self-discovery and passionate love in rural Italy. His visceral and emotional delivery gives a unique depth to this masterpiece. Of course, Call Me By Your Name is one of Timothée Chalamet’s best films and one of his best performances.

1) Interstellar (2014) is the top of Timothée Chalamet’s best films

Warner Bros Pictures

In this epic sci-fi film, Timothée Chalamet plays young Tom, displaying precocious skill in his performance. Although his participation is briefer, his ability to convey the emotional connection to his father, the desperation and longing for cosmic exploration, demonstrates innate talent in a rising actor. In short, Interstellar is one of Timothée Chalamet’s best films. A film that, by the way, often goes unnoticed in his filmography.

These six best Timothée Chalamet films represent a sample of the talent and versatility of the actor, from his first steps in the industry to his most applauded leading roles, leaving an indelible mark on contemporary cinematography. Let’s hope Wonka is also amazing. Of course, the trailers seem to show that he has nailed the character perfectly.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.