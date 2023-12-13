The young Wonka and Dune actor was in charge of announcing GOTY 2023 (Baldur's Gate 3) at The Game Awards, but his favorite is not the Larian role-playing game.

He is one of Hollywood's greatest talents, starring in the Dune reboots, and also in the recently released Wonka. Not only that, but also was part of the last The Game Awards 2023 galaheld between December 7 and 8.

We are talking about Timothee Chalamet, who had a YouTube channel in the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, long before his rise to fame. He was known as ModdedController360.

At The Game Awards 2023, the young actor was in charge of announcing the GOTY award (Best game of the year)which was for Baldur's Gate 3.

But, Is Timothee Chalamet's favorite game this year? The answer is no, and we already know which game the actor would have chosen to receive the most prestigious award at the gala.

In an interview with IGN, during the premiere of Wonka, Timothee Chalamet He also talks about one of the gaming phenomena of recent days, such as the first trailer for GTA 6.

The best game of 2023 for Timothee Chalamet

Among the six GOTY candidates, the young actor has a clear favorite which is above Baldur's Gate 3. Let us remember that Timothee Chalamet was in charge of presenting the award to Swen Vincke, director of the Larian Studios RPG.

That honor belongs to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the exclusive from Insomniac Games for PS5. Curiously, Despite being nominated in many categories, it did not win any awards..

''It was simply incredible, something very profound,'' says Timothee Chalamet, who surrenders to the quality of the PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Of course, the actor did not want to highlight any moment of the game, admitting that he “didn't want to reveal anything”for those who have not played it yet (it went on sale last October 20).

Timothee Chalamet also talked about the GTA 6 trailer, published on the night of December 4 to 5, which is causing a lot of talk on social networks.

''I thought it was crazy! I haven't really spent any time in Miami or Florida, so I don't want to say anything disrespectful. But it seemed twisted to me.”

Is it something negative? Or maybe it's one of the trailer's best qualities? Either way, the actor does not seem very enthusiastic about GTA VIquite the opposite of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which would be its particular GOTY 2023.

Timothee Chalamet has just released Wonka, a prequel to the legendary character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In March 2024, Dune: part two is released, the sequel to the successful reboot that we saw in 2021.