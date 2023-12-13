The actor is triumphing with his role as the iconic chocolatier, and he would not mind repeating the experience if the occasion arises.

Last week, in time to take advantage of the December long weekend in Spain, Wonka, the new film by Warner Bros. Pictures which explores the origins of Willy Wonka, one of the best-known characters in Roald Dahl.

The movie of Paul Kingdirector of Paddington, has the Dune actor as the main protagonist in the role of the iconic chocolatier from Charlie and the Chocolate Factorybut the film takes place 25 years before the events of Dahl’s novel.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

Accompanying Timothée Chalamet in the cast of Wonka, we have stars like Calah Lane, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Paterson Joseph, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins y Mathew Baynton.

With the warm reception that Wonka is having in theaters in the countries where it has been released – it debuts in the United States this Friday, December 15 – the bets on a sequel are on the rise.

Timothée Chalamet would sign up to return as Wonka

At Entertainment Tonigh they asked Timothée Chalamet directly if he would be interested in stepping back into the shoes of the iconic chocolatier, and his response left no room for doubt.

“If there was a story to tell… and obviously there is. Something twisted happens… I don’t know how we start like this and end there; I don’t know what his story is.”

The actor alludes to how Willy Wonka changes throughout those 25 years that pass between Wonka and Charlie and the chocolate factory, where the character shows a very different attitude.

For his part, Paul King does not rule out a sequel either, but he made it clear in the past that he did not conceive Wonka as “a quarter of a story”, but as a story with a beginning, a middle and an end.

For now, you can enjoy Wonka in movie theaters throughout Spain, with Timothée Chalamet fully dedicated as the iconic character.