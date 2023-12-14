As well as Fortnite, Call of Duty does not miss the opportunity to carry out collaborations with other major entertainment franchises. Thanks to a new fans Timothée Chalamet You can now play as the Dune actor in the FPS series titles.

Dune: Part Two will debut until March 2024but Activision carried out a collaboration with those responsible for the film to bring the 2 characters Paul Atreides y Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen to Call of Duty games like new operators.

Both characters, naturally, were modeled after the actors who play these characters in the Dune films, Timothée Chalamet y Austin Butlerrespectively, so in a way both actors are part of Activision's war franchise.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

How much do Dune packs cost in Call of Duty?

The Paul Atreides package is now available in both Call of Duty: Warzone like in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

For its part, the operator Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen coming to the in-game store until next time December 16.

This is what Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen look like in Call of Duty

The Paul Atreides package costs 2400 Puntos Call of Dutyso it is expected that the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen also have that cost.

Regarding the content, the first package includes the operator Paul Atreidesjust like him assault rifle Fremen Fighter (Holger 556), the gun Maula Desert (COR-45), the knife Cryknife (Dual Kodachis), the execution Chip and ShatterTemplate Wormriderthe amulet Muad' Dib and the emblem The Fighters. It is unknown what the package will include. Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

In case you missed it: Activision had problems with skin that players called pay-to-win.

What do you think of this new Call of Duty collaboration? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Call of Duty by visiting this page.

Related Video: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – “Live-Action” Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News