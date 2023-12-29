Superbonus, the full text of the decree on Affari

Did Tajani win or did Giorgetti win? Is it a general extension or aid to the less well-off? After the ad hoc decree passed yesterday by the Council of Ministers, the soap opera on the Superbonus ends. Affaritaliani.it, after reading the document approved by the government, is able to publish the salient points.

According to the deputy prime minister of Forza Italia “common sense and reasonableness won”but “no one lost”. For the president of the National Association of Building Contractors (ANCE), Federica Brancaccio, it is a draw. “The effort made to facilitate the weakest groups is commendable”, states Brancaccio before highlighting the critical parts such as those concerning the “very low” family income threshold. The fear is that “It's not easy within a condominium to decide that someone will have to pay and someone won't”.

The provision is composed of four articles and related technical illustrations. In the first article entitled “provisions regarding bonuses in the construction sector” we read that the deductions for interventions for which the option has been exercised on the basis of the progress of the works carried out up to 31 December 2023 are not subject to recovery in case of failure to complete the intervention itself, despite this circumstance leading to failure to satisfy the requirement of improving two energy classes.

The decree explains that the payment of a contribution in favor of subjects with a reference income not exceeding 15,000 euros is authorizedfor expenses incurred from 1 January 2024 to 31 October 2024 in relation to interventions which have reached a stage of completion of the works of no less than 60 percent by 31 December 2023.

The contribution will be paid, within the limits of available resources, by the Revenue Agency, according to criteria and methods determined by a decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance which will be adopted within sixty days following the entry into force of the decree. The contribution does not contribute to the formation of the taxable base of income taxes.

In the explanatory report it is explained that this rule provides, under current legislation, that “the option in question can be exercised in relation to each state of progress of the works (SAL) and that, in relation to the expenses subsidized with the so-called superbonus the states of There cannot be more than two stages of progress of the works and each state of progress must refer to at least 30 percent of the overall intervention”. Furthermore, it should be considered that “for expenses incurred starting from 1 January 2024 the amount of the superbonus will decrease to 70 percent”.

The intervention in question does not change the percentages and methods of use in force and constitutes exclusively a sort of guarantee for the beneficiaries of the deductions in cases where they are unable to complete the works covered by the relief.

In theory the intervention could lead to a failure to recover revenue in cases where the works are not completed within the established deadlines and, consequently, the improvement of two energy classes of the building subject to intervention is not achieved.

In reality, currently the State Budget forecasts do not yet include recovery effects in relation to the aforementioned cases and, furthermore, from a prudential point of view, the charges deriving from the benefit in question always consider the use of the measure in full, i.e. assuming the works are completed.

In light of the above, the intervention in question would not cause negative financial effects on public finances. In this regard, it is noted that of the initial allocation of the fund equal to 20 million euros for the year 2023, only 3,559,000 euros were used. The fund therefore has availability of 16,441,000 euros.

In the second article titled “option for the transfer or discount in place of tax deductions and measures relating to interventions carried out in the municipalities of the territories affected by seismic events” it is stated that the block of options does not apply to interventions involving the demolition and reconstruction of buildings, relating to seismic zones 1, 2 and 3, included in plans for the recovery of the existing building stock or urban redevelopment however named which, prior to the date of entry into force of legislative decree no. 11 of 2023, were approved by the municipal administrations.

The fact that for these interventions the law refers not to the date of the request forwarded for the acquisition of the qualification title but to the date of approval, by the municipalities, of the urban recovery or redevelopment plans, has implied that for the properties included in these plans, the blocking of options, under current legislation, does not apply.

With this rule, the scope of the exemption in question is limited, reserving it for interventions for which it can be considered that, on the part of taxpayers, a legitimate expectation to use the exemption itself has arisen. These interventions are identified as those for which the request for the qualification was submitted on a date prior to the entry into force of the decree-law.

Paragraph 2 provides that taxpayers who benefit from the benefits relating to interventions carried out in the municipalities of the territories affected by seismic events, in relation to the expenses for interventions started after the entry into force of this decree, are required to stipulate, within one year from the conclusion of these works, insurance contracts to cover damage caused to the relevant properties by natural disasters and catastrophic events occurring on the national territory.

In the third article, entitled “revision of the regulations on tax deductions for the elimination of architectural barriers” we read that in order to avoid any possibility of opportunistic behavior, it is proceeding with a review of the regulations on tax deductions for the removal of architectural barriers.

In particular, with paragraph 1 we proceed with a contraction of the objective scope of the benefit in question, which is limited to interventions concerning stairs, ramps and the installation of lifts, stairlifts and lifting platforms. It is also specified that to benefit from the deduction of documented expenses incurred, payments must be made in the manner envisaged for expenses.

With a view to reducing the objective scope of the benefit, paragraph 3 of article 119-ter is repealed which, under current legislation, includes in the benefit interventions concerning the automation of specific types of systems (automatic doors, shutters and motorized shutters, automatic shutters and shutters).

Starting from 1 January 2024, therefore, it will no longer be possible to exercise these options, except for condominiums, in relation to interventions on common parts of buildings mainly for residential purposes and for natural persons, in relation to interventions on single-family buildings. or residential units located in multi-family buildings, provided that the taxpayer holds ownership rights or real rights of enjoyment over the real estate unit, that the same real estate unit is used as a main residence and that the taxpayer has a reference income not exceeding 15,000 euros. This income requirement does not apply if in the taxpayer's family there is a person with a disability ascertained pursuant to article 3 of law no. 5 February 1992. 104.

With paragraph 3 taxpayers for whom it can be considered that a legitimate expectation of the application of the previous rules have arisen are protected in the matters modified by this article. The related interventions are identified as those for which, on a date prior to the entry into force of the decree-law, the following circumstances occur:

a) the request for the qualification has been submitted, where necessary;

b) for interventions for which the presentation of a qualification is not required, the works have already begun or, in the event that the works have not yet begun, a binding agreement has already been stipulated between the parties for the supply of the goods and services covered by the works and a deposit has been paid on the price.

Finally, paragraph 4 provides that the provisions of paragraph 1 – which restrict the objective scope of the relief – apply to expenses incurred starting from the date of entry into force of this legislative decree.

