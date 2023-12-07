2023 is almost over and that means that the awards season for the best of video games this year has already begun. Tomorrow The Game Awards will be held, but before this gala night, there are already some GOTYs on the map, like the one that Baldur’s Gate 3 won at the Golden Joystick Awards and the one that TIME magazine revealed.

Who is the GOTY 2023 for TIME magazine?

TIME magazine has been recognizing the best video games for some years and 2023 has been no exception. Recently, it revealed its Top 10 with the best titles of the year and of course the first place is considered the GOTY but this time the competition seems to be closer than ever because the result was different from that of the Golden Joystick and below we reveal the Game of the Year for TIME:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Resident Evil 4

Dead Space

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Diablo IV

Dredge

Why did Alan Wake II win the 2023 GOTY in TIME magazine?

As you saw on the list, TIME magazine considers that the game of the year is Alan Wake II, the recent work of Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games. According to the publication, it is one of the best horror and survival games of the last decade, at the same time that it perfectly combines the experience that the studio has gained with titles such as Control and Quantum Break.

Likewise, TIME considers that the game proposal and the way in which it is integrated and combined with the characters’ narratives is a great example of how to turn an idea into a video game.

What do you think about Alan Wake II being named TIME magazine’s 2023 GOTY?

