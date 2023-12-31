Marvel Studios will start 2024 with a new premiere, ECHO, a Hawkeye spin-off series that will present Maya López as “The new queen of crime” of the UCM

On January 9, Marvel Studios will premiere on Disney +, ECHO, a character we were able to see in action in the Hawkeye series. Now we can see a new video from the series that includes many action-packed images, including the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin.

The last time we saw ECHO/Maya López, it was in Hawkeye, where she apparently murdered Kingpin and left New York City. Now we know that she is returning home and looking to take Wilson Fisk's place as the Queen of Crime.

This preview of the series also features plenty of action and never-before-seen footage of Vincent D'Onofrio's iconic Daredevil villain. It doesn't seem like he's out for revenge, but has the future mayor of the Big Apple (if recent rumors are to be believed) really changed course?

You can see the preview below

About ECHO

Last year, actress Alaqua Cox revealed how she felt knowing she would be headlining her own series. “I found out in the middle of filming Hawkeye. I thought?!' Hawkeye was my first role. I thought, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' I wish they had told me after filming. I had barely realized what was happening. She was trying to get into the world of acting.”

“And then in the middle of filming, I was like, 'Oh my God!' I was speechless. I texted my family immediately. They told me to keep it a secret, but I couldn't do it because I had to tell my family. Of course, I never told Marvel,” the actress continued. “But I was very excited. It was really a mix. I felt overwhelmed at that moment. I thought, 'Oh my God, my own show?' Because I?' But now it is here and I am very happy to have this opportunity.”

A new type of character unexplored by the UCM

The series opened the door for a compelling exploration of not only Maya's past, but also that of her ancestors. “One of the big differences in the character that stood out to me was that he is not a generic Native American character,” says Sydney Freeland, director of the series, “but rather someone with specificity in his heritage who must embrace the language and the traditions of their culture.”

Director Catriona McKenzie was thrilled to be a part of the storytelling. “I'm an Indigenous filmmaker and when I heard about this project, I knew I had to be a part of it somehow,” says McKenzie. “It was very inspiring that Marvel Studios took on this story. Having Native filmmakers and producers created an infrastructure around me that allowed me to do one job and feel confident that the story would be told in a culturally correct way.”

ECHO by Marvel Studios

Synopsis

Marvel Studios presents Echo, spotlighting Maya Lopez as she is hunted by Wilson Fisk's criminal empire. When her journey takes her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. The gritty and realistic five-episode series is a standalone MCU story that follows Maya's quest for power and revenge. But at the heart of this action-packed series is an emerging antihero with roots in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

The cast

Echo stars Alaqua Cox (Hawkeye) as Maya Lopez. The series also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs ) and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Hawkeye, Daredevil, Law & Order: Criminal Intent), who returns to the villainous role by Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, showing that his complicated past with a young Maya has a great impact on his future.

Echo's story follows Maya's dramatic introduction in the 2021 Marvel Studios series Hawkeye, in which she finally comes face to face with D'Onofrio's Kingpin, extracting the vengeance she sought as she goes into grave danger as a result. The climactic conclusion is revisited in Echo, ensuring that new and existing Marvel fans are ready to take part in Maya's intense and personal journey.

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. In order to enjoy the series you can sign up for the streaming service here.

