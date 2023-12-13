The victory of Epic Games against Google where the Play Store and its billing system were declared an illegal monopoly has injected new energy into the Fortnite company and its director, Tim Sweeney, points again towards Apple trying to reverse the first result adverse that he obtained.

Related video: Apple and Google against Fortnite

Epic already defeated Google, now it is going for revenge against Apple

Yesterday, a jury in a San Francisco court determined that Google Play Store and Google Play Billing operate as an illegal monopoly, this as the final part of the process that began between Epic Games and the Android company 3 years ago and that involved Fortnite: Battle Royale as a trigger. The objective of Tim Sweeney and Epic has been the same, to break with the dominance of Apple and Google in mobile phones, to end the 30% quotas on their platforms and to ensure that any developer can have their own platforms and payment channels without having to It is mandatory to go through the cash register of both monsters of the mobile sector.

Now that Epic Games beat Google, Tim Sweeney points to Apple (via Wccftech), as he pointed out in a response to Elon Musk’s congratulations where he wrote: “thank you, now we go to Cupertino”, in reference to the city where find the official headquarters of Apple.

Elon Musk congratulates Tim Sweeney and Epic goes back against Apple

Tim Sweeney says that the 30% quotas on mobile phones have their days numbered

In another publication, Tim Sweeney recalled that the appeal of the verdict that was favorable against Apple is in the queue for its consideration in the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States, so not everything has been said regarding the legal suit he maintains against the California company. In that sense, the director of Epic Games highlighted the difference in verdicts, being that of a judge favorable to Apple, but that of a jury favorable to Epic Games, insinuating that the former was inclined towards the interests of the company that owns the App. Store.

Finally, the head of Epic Games assured that they will compete and put Fortnite: Battle Royale on any platform that offers developers better conditions, mentioning Steam, which would come in the case of Microsoft and OneStore. The manager closed the publication in a lapidary manner with the warning: “the end of these ridiculous 30% tariffs is near”.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The story behind: Fortnite Battle Royale

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News