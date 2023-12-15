Actor Tim Roth plays Emil Blonsky / Abomination in the MCU, but almost lost the role in the movie The Incredible Hulk.

When Marvel Studios took off with Iron Man in 2008, everything looked very promising. However, The Incredible Hulk, the second installment of this universe, marked a critical point, since it did not achieve the expected success. Despite mixed opinions about the film, its cast was exceptional. Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson and William Hurt were part of this cast, along with Tim Roth, an actor whose choice did not convince Marvel brain Kevin Feige.

In the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, we can read that Kevin Feige was initially hesitant to cast Tim Roth to play Emil Blonsky/Abomination. He was looking for a more well-known name for the role, but luckily, director Louis Leterrier trusted Roth's abilities as a character actor to enrich the film. Finally, the artist and director convinced Feige, who thanked the performer for persuading him that his choice was the right one.

Emil Blonsky / Abomination has returned to the MCU.

Tim Roth has been one of the few from the original cast of The Incredible Hulk who has returned to the franchise, although after this film, the character and his history in the MCU faded a bit. Also, Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, and they never made a direct sequel.

Tim Roth y William Hurt

But Tim Roth has reprized his role as Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021) and later in She-Hulk: She-Hulk (2022), more than a decade after his debut in the MCU. We have also been able to see William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who has become a mainstay in films such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. After the death of the actor, Harrison Ford will take on the role and we will be able to see him in Captain America: Brave New World (2025) along with the return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

You can watch Tim Roth's performances as Emil Blonsky / Abomination in Marvel Studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.