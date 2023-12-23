Salvatore Rossi: “There is no need to be afraid of the ESM”

The structural challenges of the Italian economy are emerging, he observes Salvatore Rossi in an interview with La Stampa. However, the outlook for the coming year is not filled with pessimism, according to the former director of Bank of Italy and president of Tim until his second term expires in April. Rossi believes that a lot depends on geopolitical risks, but underlines that the falling rates it will be faster than the ECB declares. Furthermore, the correct implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) can keep Italy on the right trajectory.

The former banking executive sees no risks for the public debt and welcomes the new Stability pact, calling it “less unreasonable.” Expresses disapproval for the rejection of the Mes, arguing there is no reason to fear it, calling it a red flag issue for some. On the international front, Rossi reflects on the Hamas attack on Israel in 2023, calling it a traumatic event but with limited economic consequences. He underlines that, despite the crises in Ukraine and Israelthe global economy was maintained, albeit with a slowdown.

Regarding the Israeli crisis, Rossi discusses the distinction between Israel as a state and the Israeli government. It focuses on the complexity of the international relations involved and underlines the need to monitor the situation carefully. Rossi expresses optimism for Europe's future in 2024, but underlines the importance of the ECB in withdrawing monetary tightening. He also indicates the program Next Generation EU as a key element and highlights the structural challenges of the Italian economy, calling for reforms in the education, justice and healthcare sectors.

On the front of Telecom Italia, Rossi he leaves the presidency in April, stating that it is right to leave at this time of radical transformation of the company. He believes that the landline sales is the correct decision to solve debt problems and free services from regulatory constraints. Finally, regarding the telecommunications market, Rossi recognizes the need for a reduction in the number of operators in Italy, considered the most competitive market in the world. He concludes with a light touch on his future position, joking about the possibility of being president in a bowling club.

