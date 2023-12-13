Tim, president Salvatore Rossi ready to leave at the end of his mandate

Tim president Salvatore Rossi is ready to leave Tim's top management.



According to what ANSA has learned, the former general director of the Bank of Italy, president of Tim for over four years, he will not be available for a new mandate at the top of the group.

READ ALSO: Tim Network, Vivendi tries to stop everything. But Fastweb is confident

Rossi would have communicated this decision to his closest collaborators and in all likelihood he could formally communicate it tomorrow at the board of directors meeting, the last one before the end of the year. Tim's board of directors is expiring and the renewal is expected at the meeting of next April 23rd. Rossi's tenure at the top is among the longest lasting in the last 20 years.

Subscribe to the newsletter