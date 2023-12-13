Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi

Tim network, Vivendi tries to stop everything. But Fastweb is confident

Vivendi is about to initiate legal action against the decision of the TIM board of directors to sell the NetCo company to the American fund KKR for 22 billion euros. The move was announced by Vivendi after the decision of TIM’s board of directors to proceed with the operation, indicating its desire to reduce debt by 14 billion and transfer employees. The main French shareholder, holder of 23.7% of TIM, is preparing to present a legal complaint, requesting the precautionary suspension of the project. Vivendi has always maintained that the decision to spin off NetCo would have had to go through an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, where it could have influenced the outcome.



Although the board of directors approved the operation, Vivendi, led by Arnaud de Puyfontaine, shows determination in challenging the sale. The French group had requested a price of 31 billion for the network, while the deal with KKR ended at 22 billion. The precise nature of the legal action was not specified, but Vivendi is seeking to block the sale through the court system. The challenge will now move to the courts, sparking uncertainty over his outcome.

Meanwhile, unions Cobas TIM and USB protested against the government’s decision to sell the network to KKR at the annual telecoms conference event. They consider the financial and industrial operation “madness” and have asked for a return to a single, public TIM. The new company involves state participation as a minority shareholder, generating concerns about future waves of layoffs and the need for further staff cuts.

Finally, Fastweb appears confident in the outcome of the negotiations with KKR for TIM’s entry into NetCo. The offer, which values ​​NetCo between 18.8 and 22 billion euros, is considered in the initial stages of the negotiation. Fastweb CEO Walter Renna is confident in the company’s industrial position and underlines the strategic importance of fiber in the Italian market. At the same time, he dismisses the rumors regarding the purchase of Vodafone Italia as “Christmas rumors” and confirms the objective of cclose the year positively and grow in 2024 despite the market challenges.

