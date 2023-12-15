Tim, extension for the offer on Sparkle

Il Board of Directors (board of directors) of Tim voted unanimously to extend a end of January 2024 the term granted to Optics Bidco, a company controlled by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Coto complete due diligence activities and formulate a final offer binding on Sparkle.



This was reported in a note from the TLC group. During the meeting the Council also held a preliminary discussion on the hypothesis of the presentation by the Council itself of a list of candidates to the new board of directors. President Salvatore Rossi has announced that he does not intend to present his own candidacy, believing that his experience of over four years at Tim should naturally come to an end with the expiry of his mandate.

The Council also resolved to modify the 2024 corporate calendar previously published, to provide that the 2024-2026 industrial plan will be approved at the board meeting on March 6, with the Capital Market Day held the following day.

