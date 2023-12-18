If you have spent even just 5 minutes in the depths of TikTok, you will surely have come across more than one user making strange movements while staring blankly at the camera. It is the so-called train of make the NPC (Non Player Character), an absurd and creepy trend at the same time with which people try to make money. But do you know who is really making money from all this? TikTok.

Index

See all sections

$10 billion in gross revenue

That a social network generates 10,000 million gross income It is truly crazy, but that a large part of that income is through the purchase of a digital currency on the part of users is something that makes the head explode even more. And there are no subscriptions on TikTok, but rather users buy a virtual currency with which they can make donations to other users. This internal marketing makes TikTok generate very high commissions, turning operations into essential movements in its economy.

How to make money on TikTok and lose your dignity

The phenomenon of NPCs on TikTok It is worthy of study. The trend consists of standing in front of the camera and taking a body posture almost without expression, imitating what would be a non-playable character in any video game. Users who use this trend move their hands and arms with rocking movements while waiting to receive a donation in the form of a virtual gift, at which time they will move and thank them for the donation.

These gifts are usually digital stickers in the shape of a rose, an ice cream cone and many other icons that will appear on the screen at the time of donation, and the most common are the rose and the ice cream, which cost 1 coin.

By receiving these gifts, the user will see how their coin balance increases, which they can later exchange for real money, although it must be taken into account that the approximate value of 1 rose is 0.01 dollars, so they would have to receive at least 1,000 roses to win 10 dollars.

Only comparable with video games

Achieving such income figures is usually only within the reach of video games. Traditional applications do not usually generate as much income, since it is the games that, through mechanics and in-app purchases, manage to break the bank on many occasions.

You just have to take a look at the list of applications with the highest income, where you can see that TikTok has managed to reach the podium of 10,000 million dollars, being only behind titans such as Candy Crash Saga, Honor of Kings, Monster Strike and Clash of Clans.

Fuente: Techwireasia