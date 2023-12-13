TikTok has achieved something that seemed impossible: getting on the hump of Facebook itself. The success of this social network, which has infected everything and everyone with short videos, is amazing, and now a new metric proves it. One that its managers must be rubbing their hands with.

Users have already spent $10 billion on TikTok. The application reached 1 billion monthly active users (MAU) in September 2021, and has now achieved a new milestone by becoming the first mobile application – it is important to emphasize: application – that manages to generate 10 billion dollars in spending revenue directly from its consumers. It has done so on both the App Store and Google Play according to a report by data.ai.





It's an app, not a mobile game. The first really notable surprise about this milestone is that TikTok is a mobile app: those who had managed to achieve this income from their users until now had been, of course, mobile games. Specifically, viral megahits like 'Honor of Kings', 'Monster Strike', 'Candy Crush Saga' and, of course, 'Clash of Clans'.





But TikTok is growing bigger and better than games. TikTok had a hard time getting down the road: it took no less than 79 months to reach 1 billion user revenue, while none of its competitors took more than 20 months. From there, yes, its growth has been extraordinary: it took 22 months to go from 1,000 to 5,000 million, and it has taken only 15 more months to reach those 10,000 million dollars. The fastest of its competitors, 'Honor of Kings', took more than twice as long to make that final jump.

May the rhythm not stop. The report highlights how TikTok has managed to add $3.8 billion in revenue from user spending in 2023 (estimate, since the year has not ended), which is 15% more than the $3,300 in 2022. The data is Furthermore, even conservative: the independent Android app stores in China are not included, which have a lot of weight there and therefore probably make the income even higher. Nor are income generated through advertising or e-commerce included in this report.

The new digital gold is TikTok “coins”What do users spend their money on TikTok? Well, neither more nor less than in the so-called “coins”, the platform's virtual currency that allows, among other things, to offer them to creators as a donation, a tip or a gift. They are rewards for the creators, and then they can transform them into real money, although yes: TikTok keeps 50% of those income.

The countries that spend the most. Users from the United States and China spend the most: each represents 30% of the total (60% combined). Very far away are other markets such as Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, which together represent 13% of total revenue.

And 2024 looks to be even better. Data.ai analysts are especially optimistic about TikTok's revenue growth: they expect it to reach or be very close to the next milestone, $15 billion, in 2024, which would mean annual revenue in this area of ​​$5 billion. Dollars. “Users are spending $11 million a day giving their favorite content creators their own,” they explain.

Atadas is TikTok. Another important fact will contribute to this: it is expected that in 2024 the use of this social network will skyrocket even more. “By the end of 2024, TikTok users will spend 40 hours a week working on the app, 22% more than in 2023.” stand out in the report. The phenomenon seems unstoppable, at least in the short term.

Image | Xataka with Visual Electric

In Xataka | “Poverty porn” has arrived on TikTok. The latest trend: recording homeless people suffering from overdoses on the street