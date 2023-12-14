loading…

The Central Tibetan Administration of the Tibetan government-in-exile held a ceremony to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Dalai Lama. Photo/tibet.net

DHARAMSHALA – Administration Tibet The Central Tibetan government-in-exile (CTA) held an official ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Dalai Lama.

Hundreds of Tibetans gathered at the main Buddhist temple, Tsughlakhang, in Dharamshala to celebrate the event.

Quoting from ANI, Thursday (14/12/2023), CTA President Pempa Tsering and the chairman of the Tibetan parliament in exile read an official statement from the Kashag and parliament. Artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts performed a number of cultural activities on this occasion.

While addressing the event, CTA president Pempa Tsering said that Kashag expressed its deepest gratitude and respect to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Kashag also extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and guests who attended the commemoration.

“We would also like to extend our warm greetings to all Tibetan diaspora communities and especially Tibetans in Tibet,” said Pempa Tsering.

Last month, the Chinese government released a white paper entitled “The Chinese Communist Party's Policy on Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approaches and Achievements.”

The white paper claims that “Xizang's social and economic progress symbolizes the progress of the nation's extraordinary achievements in development, created on the roof of the world through China's modernization path.”

Pempa Tsering called on China to end its “blatant violations” of the Regional National Autonomy Law guaranteed in China's constitution, and also stop implementing policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity.