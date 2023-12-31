The Giallorossi sporting director in the pre-match with the Bianconeri: “Sanches? One of my pupils, whatever happens…”

Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto doesn't talk about Bonucci, but still addresses interesting topics in the pre-match of the match against Juventus: “How much will the failure to extend the Growth Decree affect Roma? I don't allow myself to criticize those who were democratically elected by the Italian people As a football man I say that it is a very big problem. In recent years we have managed to compete with the big European teams and last year to bring 3 teams to the final of European competitions. This is a great achievement on a football level.”

market

—

On the January transfer market: “I have many flaws but I always tell the truth. It's true that we need a defender but we also have some limitations to respect. We are working and as always I will try to be creative to provide a solution that suits the team 'coach but also from an economic point of view. We have an FFP to respect, we have an agreement with UEFA to respect. I don't want to talk about Bonucci.” And Renato Sanches? “He is my pupil and always will be. I don't care how it ends. We knew his situation, I think we did a good job with him and the staff. It's clear that when the transfer market opens and a player doesn't play you're not happy I don't take credit for when players do well, but when they do bad I'm used to it.”