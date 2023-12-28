Suara.com – Congregants competed for selfies and shouted the name “Prabowo” when Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was present with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the 2023 National Christmas celebration at Bethany Nginden Church, Surabaya, Wednesday (27/12).

Prabowo, who was seen walking behind Jokowi, was immediately attacked by the enthusiastic congregation for a group photo. One of them is seen holding up two fingers while posing. Not only that, Prabowo's name also continues to be called out by several congregations.

“Pak Prabowo.. Pak Prabowo..” shouted the thunderous voice of the congregation who immediately surrounded Prabowo, after taking a group photo with Jokowi.

One of those who was enthusiastic about Prabowo's presence was Melly. These mothers from Surabaya admit that they have been Prabowo fans for a long time.

“(Apart from Mr Jokowi), Mr Prabowo was also present, I am very proud. My favorite has always been,” said Melly.

Melly revealed that the reason she likes Prabowo is because he is an authoritative figure and has charisma. “He is a fatherly person, authoritative, and charismatic,” he said.

He also continues to support and is very enthusiastic in hoping that Prabowo will lead in 2024. Melly believes that Indonesia in Prabowo's hands can become a prosperous and peaceful country.

“(I) am enthusiastic about supporting (Prabowo). If (Indonesia) is supported by Mr. Prabowo, our country will be prosperous, peaceful, there will be no divisions for the nation, even though there are different religions, we will still be harmonious,” he said.

Also present at the 2024 National Christmas celebration were a number of ministers and other officials, such as Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD.

Apart from that, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo were also present.