The new superhero team formed by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Thunderbolts, could be rebuilt and remove one of its most important members

The world of superhero cinema is full of surprises, unexpected turns and, sometimes, disappointments. One of the unknowns that has been floating in the air like a bat in the night is the possibility of seeing Daniel Brühl, known for his masterful interpretation of Baron Zemo, in the next Marvel movie, Thunderbolts. The answer, although not definitive, tips the balance towards a probable no.

Talking about Marvel is talking about a constantly expanding universe, where each piece seems to fit perfectly into a giant puzzle. However, some pieces may be left off the board. This appears to be the case for Brühl, who in an interview with Screen Rant, shared his perspective on his involvement in the future of the MCU. “It is always a delicate matter what you can say and what you can't,” said the actor, highlighting the complexity and secrecy that surrounds these productions.

Baron Zemo ruled out?

Although the door is not completely closed for Zemo's return, the current situation suggests that We won't see this charismatic villain reformed in Thunderbolts. Brühl does not hide his confusion about the intertwined arcs of the MCU and, although he does not refuse to reprise his role, the current circumstances seem to work against it. “It's a big if and a question mark,” he expressed about his possible return.

While Zemo's absence generates comments, The confirmed cast for Thunderbolts promises a high-caliber show. David Harbor (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost) are just some of the names that make up this team of characters with complex stories and often controversial.

Confirmed Thunderbolts cast: A look at the characters

The absence of Baron Zemo in Thunderbolts does not overshadow the brilliance of the stellar cast confirmed for the film. David Harbour, in his role as Red Guardian, promises to bring a mix of brute force and subtle humor, characteristics that have already left their mark on MCU fans. His portrayal of the Soviet hero has been a high point in recent Marvel installments.

Florence Pugh, reprising her role as Yelena Belova, is another exciting addition to the cast. Her interpretation of Black Widow's sister has been acclaimed by both critics and the public, standing out for her emotional complexity and combat skills.

Sebastian Stan, as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, brings with him a long history in the MCU. His evolution from brainwashed soldier to redeemed hero has been one of the most interesting and well-developed in the saga.

Hannah John-Kamen, as Ava Starr/Ghost, brings a unique perspective to the team. His character, initially introduced as an antagonist in Ant-Man and The Wasp, is characterized by his moral ambiguity and extraordinary abilities.

Wyatt Russell, as John Walker/US Agent, promises to add tension and conflict to the group. His portrayal of Captain America's controversial successor has sparked debates among fans about the limits of justice and heroism.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Olga Kurylenko, as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster, round out this diverse group. Its characters, enigmatic and full of secrets, will surely add a layer of intrigue and mystery to the plot of Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts not only promises to be a blast of action and adventure, but also a deep study of complex characters, each with their own story and motivations. This ensemble of talent is guaranteed to keep MCU fans on the edge of their seats.

Thunderbolts, directed by Schreier and scripted by Eric Pearson and Lee Sung Jin, will hit theaters on July 25, 2025. The film is emerging as a new jewel in Marvel's crown, mixing action, drama and, of course, that touch of mystery that always accompanies great superhero productions.