The Argentine has 15 goals in 16 championship matches, the Frenchman has 7 (plus 6 assists): on the pitch they complement each other perfectly and are impregnable for any defense

Last year's LuLa is now a distant memory. The present and future of Inter is ThuLa: Marcus Thuram + Lautaro Martinez, relentless strikers of a team that flies to the top of the table thanks to the best attack (39 goals) and the least beaten defense (7 goals against and 11 clean sheet). The Frenchman and the Argentine do not have equally effective replacements behind them (Arnautovic and Sanchez are still without a goal in Serie A), but so far they have not needed them because they have had an impressive scoring rate: Toro is the top scorer in the championship with 15 goals in 16 matches, Tikus is at 7. In total they score 22 goals out of the team's 39 or 56%.

KING LAUTARO

—

The captain has become the symbol and leader of the team: in 2023 he has 29 in the league and in Nerazzurri history he has already surpassed strikers of the caliber of Vieri, Eto'o and Milito. Nyers, 32 goals in 1951, Angelillo, 31 in 1958, and Meazza, 30 in 1930 remain ahead of him. Toro has two matches, Saturday at San Siro against Lecce and on the 29th at Ferraris against Genoa, to further climb the classification. Both that of the best Inter strikers in a calendar year, and that of the best scorers in the history of the Via della Liberazione club: he is now at 119 and is -4 from Vieri's ninth place and -5 from Icardi's eighth. But there's more: Lautaro has 94 goals in Serie A in the last 5 and a half seasons. In the same period only Immobile, with 114 goals, did better. Given that he was paid 17 million plus bonuses and taxes, it was a sensational market coup placed in February 2018 by sporting director Ausilio, who was good at anticipating the competition. This is why Inter is about to secure the boy from Bahia Blanca with a contract until 2028 worth 8 million net plus bonuses per season: he is the cornerstone of the team aiming for the Scudetto, the leader that his teammates recognize. Lautaro, who celebrated the 1-0 with a t-shirt in memory of the 13 victims in his hometown (“Yesterday I went to bed late because my Bahia Blanca suffered this terrible storm and I was worried. I still entered the pitch focused and I wanted to send a message to my fellow citizens to get over this moment soon”), he spoke about the feeling with Thuram: “Marcus has made himself available to his teammates and together with him we have done everything that the coach has asked of us so far. We are friends even off the pitch and this helps us to do better during the matches. I didn't expect him to be so strong and he is completely different compared to Lukaku: Romelu challenged the two opposing centre-backs physically, while Thuram varies on the entire offensive front.” Here we are with the group: “In the summer when I got the captain's armband I said that I needed everyone, “Bare”, “Basto”, “Dima”, Darmian… Creating a group and being a family helps to achieve our objectives: we have demonstrated this in recent years by winning trophies and reaching the Champions League final. This start to the championship was important and we gave a great signal: I also said it in the locker room that we all had to overcome obstacles together and fight all together for the objective we have which is to win everything. The +4 over Juventus? They are a high level opponent, who is there even if sometimes they win by playing not well. However, we have to think about ourselves and this advantage is important on a psychological level for our group which is not made up of 11 elements, but of 25″. Final on the World Cup won last year (“It left something in my head, even if due to the ankle problem I didn't do what I wanted. This pushes me to work even harder”) and on the Champions League draw: “I have no preferences on the name of the opponent in the round of 16. To get to the end we have to beat everyone and therefore we will prepare well for February.”

THURAM CONCRETENESS

—

And then there is Marcus, who may have scored less than half as many in the league as his teammate (7 goals), but who, in his first season in Serie A, is having a frightening impact with his accelerations, his dribbling, his his movements and his assists (6 in Serie A). “Four points ahead of Juve are not many – underlined the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker – because the championship is very long. Against Lazio we played a good match and we are happy, but it's early. My performance? I always try to help my teammates and if we manage to win I'm even happier. Barella's assist? I really like him as a footballer and if I can receive an assist from him I'm happy. How is the Inter group? A group that likes play and train together. We love each other like brothers.”