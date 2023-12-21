Marvel is starting its year soon on Disney+ with the series starring Alaqua Cox that aims to recover the mature tone of Daredevil.

Although Marvel Studios awaits us tomorrow on Disney+ with the premiere of season 2 of What would happen if…?, the next event in real action will be serie Echo, which arrives on the platform on January 10, 2024 at dawn – in Spain.

This Hawkeye spin-off follows the character of Alaqua Coxwho plays Maya Lopez, whose conflictive relationship with Wilson Fiskbetter known as Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), was revealed in the 2021 series.

Echo arrives at a time when Marvel It needs an important boost to get back on the path to critical and public success. The series promises to break ties with the UCM by being the first of Marvel Spotlight, the hallmark of productions that do not require viewing the entire franchise. However, having seen Hawkeye before is more than recommended.

Echo is also expected to break the MCU rating standard with a level of violence more in line with Netflix's Daredevil series than any subsequent production.

Will Echo mark a change of direction at Marvel?

With the entire Echo team promising that mature cut in the series, interest in the series' promotional material Disney+ is increasing.

Today we get three images shared through Entertainment Weekly where we can take a look at both one of Echo's action sequences, as well as the family moments that we will see in the life of Maya Lopez.

The trailer for Echo and the material that has been shared about the new Marvel Studios series are promising, but it is not the first time that the MCU seems on track to redeem itself and ends up delivering content that is far from what it seemed at first.

But let's be optimistic: Echo arrives on Disney+ Spain at 3 a.m.—2 a.m. in the Canary Islands—on Wednesday, January 10it will be then when we can begin to properly judge the series.