Don't miss out on catching Pokémon with all these gift codes available for a limited time in Scarlet and Purple.

The downloadable content of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has moved players by the return of one of the most beloved characters, and the surprises do not stop coming to the game that promises some new gifts for the end of the year. That means we have new Mystery Gift Codes to get special items in Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleon this occasion, being a lot of new Poké Ball Speed ​​Ball, the Expert Ribbon item and the Metallic Echo TM.

If you're short on Poké Ball or want to get in the mood for battle, don't miss these upcoming gifts for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. To get them, you will have to redeem the codes that The Pokémon Company has published before the period in which they will be available ends. Below we detail how to redeem the keys and what they are to get your new year gift in the Pokémon games.

How to get the Speed ​​Ball and Expert Ribbon with gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

If you want to get 30 Speed ​​Ball and the Expert Ribbon in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you must write the Mystery Gift Code for each of the two gifts. The codes They will be in operation until February 28, 2025, so don't forget to enter them before the deadline to get these useful in-game items. As always, remember that you must update the game to redeem the latest Mystery Gift codes. Here we leave you the code:

30 Veloz Ball gift code – G0TCHAP0KEMON

Expert Ribbon gift code – SUPEREFFECT1VE

If you have questions about how to redeem the code, just follow these steps:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven't already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the Redeem Code option. Enter the code.

How to get MT 223 Metallic Echo as a Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The attack Metallic Eco, a classic Steel-type Pokémon, is capable of greatly lowering the Pokémon's defense with an annoying screech. Now, you can teach it to your Pokémon thanks to the new MT 223 that is distributed as a Mysterious Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

This new in-game gift will not require a special code, but rather it is received over the internet in the game itself. Follow these instructions to download it:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven't already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the option to Receive online. The object will be downloaded automatically!

Fuente.