Several injured Israeli soldiers are rehabilitated at Sheba Hospital, Ramat Gan, Israel. Photo/AP

GAZA – Two Israeli officers and one soldier were killed in the latest fighting with the Palestinian Resistance group in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army announced the news on Thursday (28/12/2023).

Additionally, a military statement late Wednesday said three Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in the central and southern areas of Palestinian Gaza.

The latest deaths bring the official number of Israeli soldiers killed in the past two days to 11 and the total number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 501.

Over the past 48 hours, the Israeli army published the names of 11 of its officers and soldiers killed, bringing the total to 173 people killed since the start of the ground invasion on October 27.

Meanwhile, Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem received 20 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza over the past two days.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem also announced they received eight wounded soldiers over the past 48 hours who were transported from Gaza by Israeli military helicopters.

The Associated Press quoted Edan Kleiman, chairman of the Israel Disabled Veterans Organization as saying, “I've never seen anything like this scope and intensity.”

According to Kleiman, “The number of injured will likely reach nearly 20,000 once those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder are included,” the AP reported.

The Palestinian resistance says the death toll among Israeli soldiers is much higher than the official number acknowledged by the Israeli army, considering the heavy losses they incurred as Israeli forces advanced.

On Thursday morning alone, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced its fighters targeted seven Israeli military vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 bullets in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj areas of Gaza City.

It also said its fighters destroyed Israeli military vehicles east of the Bureij refugee camp in the Central Gaza Strip.

(she)