Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim, and Samer Talalka. They are three Israeli hostages who were shot dead by their own country's soldiers while fighting in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/BBC

JAKARTA – Three original hostages Israel in Gaza had been shot dead by their own soldiers, who mistakenly identified the three as threatening enemies.

The three hostages who were victims of the Zionist army's blunder are Yotam Haim (28), Samer Talalka (22), and Alon Shamriz (26). They were shot dead in the neighborhood of Shujaiya, Gaza City, on Friday as the Israeli Zionist forces faced fierce resistance from the Hamas forces.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted that the soldiers who killed the three hostages had violated the rules, in that the three had shouted “help”, half-naked to make sure they were not carrying bombs, flying white flags, and writing signs asking for help or SOS on the walls of the building. using leftovers.

Military Commander or IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said soldiers were absolutely not allowed to shoot those who surrendered.

“The IDF does not shoot people who raise their hands,” said General Halevi, as quoted by the BBC.

He said that even Gazans who waved white flags should be arrested and not shot. “If they put down their weapons and raise their hands,” he said.

Around 120 hostages are believed to still be held in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups.

Israel is under increasing pressure to reach a deal to free more hostages.

Israeli officials acknowledged that killing three men waving white flags was a violation of “rules of engagement.”

The three hostages killed by IDF soldiers were among hundreds of people captured and taken to Gaza during a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people.