While in previous years the harvest amounted to dozens of cars, that was certainly not the case tonight. It even looked a bit ridiculous. Seven of those big tow trucks, while only four cars were illegally parked. Three car owners were just able to prevent their car from being removed. Because their car was already on the tow truck, they had to pay the towing costs. However, they were spared a trip to Apeldoorn to pick up the car. It is not known whether they will also receive a fine.