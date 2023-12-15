While in previous years the harvest amounted to dozens of cars, that was certainly not the case tonight. It even looked a bit ridiculous. Seven of those big tow trucks, while only four cars were illegally parked. Enforcement has tried to trace the owners. Three people were just able to prevent their car from being taken away. Because their car was already on the tow truck, they had to pay the towing costs. And pay a fine. However, they were spared a trip to Apeldoorn to pick up the car.