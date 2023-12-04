Precedents in hand, the strongest candidacies are those of Milik and… Locatelli. But numbers and logic continue to be on Dusan’s side

Giuseppe Nigro

2 December 2023 (change at 2.44pm) – MILAN

After the match in Monza, Allegri did not give a direct answer, limiting himself to saying that it is not a given that whoever missed a penalty can no longer be the penalty taker. But since Dusan Vlahovic has not missed one but, since last March, three of the last four in the championship, the question arises. To understand what the alternatives are in the workforce and what to do now.

MISTAKES

—

Brief summary: the penalty saved by Di Gregorio in Monza at 0-0 comes after the failure to score against Empoli in September (saved by Berisha with a 0-1 lead, then won 0-2) and last March against Sampdoria (wrong, with a 3-2 lead, then a 4-2 win). In the middle, the penalty scored in the first match of the championship surprised Silvestri for the second goal in the 0-3 draw on 20 August in Udine. What is most striking is that of the four unconverted penalties in his entire career, three (therefore almost all) came in the last four attempts in the championship. This is speaking of the championship, because extending to the cups in the middle there is also the penalty of the advantage in the 0-2 in Freiburg in mid-March.

OWNED BY E KEAN

—

In any case, Vlahovic’s trend shows a performance clearly below par. But turning towards the others, what does Allegri have at his disposal? Arek Milik has always taken penalties in his career, with Marseille, with Napoli and already with Ajax, with crystal-clear effectiveness: 18 goals out of 21 penalties, moreover one of the three errors was the only one in a Juve shirt last April in Bologna , but the reliability is certified. Moise Kean took a couple of shots for the Under 21 national team and one for Everton, with 100% success. In any case, we are talking about two men who are reserve attackers at the start, and therefore it is not certain that they will be on the pitch when needed.

SURPRISE

—

Among others? Federico Chiesa took a couple of shots during his time with Fiorentina, four years ago now: one scored and one missed. McKennie and Weah do not appear to have taken any shots in their careers, Kostic has taken any shots in the German years, the last against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Europa League, but in his career he is actually at two out of four. So among the starters the candidates are a surprise. Danilo was a penalty taker at Porto (two out of three) but we are now talking about nine years ago. Watch out especially for Locatelli: to the two out of two in his youth days, Milan added a penalty scored in the Under 21s and a nice two out of two three years ago against Sassuolo. At five out of five he is a credible candidate.

WE GO BACK THERE

—

The reality is that penalties are taken by those who feel like it, regardless of hierarchies. And with the departure of Dybala, Morata, Bonucci and Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic is the last remaining player who has taken penalties against Juventus in recent seasons. And logic, in addition to the understandable dynamics of player management, says that we should continue like this. Also because, before the first mistake in January 2022 in a 6-0 against Genoa, Dusan was twelve out of twelve with Fiorentina: everyone. And despite all his career results, he remains a 21 out of 25 that is anything but to be thrown away. Especially if he manages to come to terms with the great emotion with which he experiences his performance at Juve.

