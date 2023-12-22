loading…

Threatening North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a pair of United States B-1B nuclear bombers in tandem with allied fighter jets maneuvered near the Korean Peninsula. Photo/US Air Force

SEOUL – United States of America (US) has deployed a pair of aircraft nuclear bomber The B-1B, which is tandem with American F-16, South Korean F-15K and Japanese F-2 fighter jets, to near the Korean Peninsula.

The maneuvers of America and its allies took place on Wednesday. Quoting Newsweek's report, Friday (22/12/2023), the maneuver was to threaten the leader of North Korea (North Korea) Kim Jong-un after its military test fired the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of launching a nuclear attack on the US mainland last Monday.

The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said a pair of B-1B long-range strategic bombers, which can carry large payloads of both conventional and nuclear weapons, took part in their second trilateral air exercise this year.

“The continued high level of interoperability of our collective forces demonstrates the strength of our trilateral relationship with our allies, Japan and the Republic of Korea (South Korea). “Our international cooperation reflects our shared values ​​and our determination to fight those who challenge regional stability,” read the INDOPACOM statement.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said the training, intended to counter a North Korean nuclear attack, took place on Jeju Island south of South Korea in the East China Sea.

This is the 13th time US bombers have been deployed near or on the Korean Peninsula this year.

The Pyongyang regime said on Monday it had successfully test-fired its newest and largest ICBM, the Hwasong-18, which is powered by a solid-fuel rocket that is faster to arm and launch.

North Korean state media KCNA released images of the launch of the Hwasong-18 ICBM the following day, showing Kim Jong-un's personal presence at the event—his regime's first ICBM test in five months.

The Hwasong-18, which was fired into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, is estimated to have an operational range of more than 9,000 miles, enough to carry a nuclear warhead directly to major American cities.