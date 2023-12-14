After several months of delay with respect to its initial launch, you can finally be up to date and join a social network that, like Bluesky, aims to take the lead and be the new Twitter.

New social network in Europe

Following its initial launch in more than 100 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, in mid-2023, Twitter's Meta competitor, now finally arrives in the European Union and its 448 million citizens, as confirmed by the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg on the new social network and also in a post on the Facebook blog.

«Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced that we are expanding Threads to countries across Europe. We're excited to give more people the opportunity to follow and join the conversations that matter to them. Since the launch of Threads in July, we have made significant app improvements, including a web experience, a follow feed, the ability to edit a post, search with keywords, tag topics, and more. (…) We are excited to see more people using Threads and will continue to listen to feedback from the community to further improve the experience for everyone.”

The delay in the arrival of Threads to Europe has to do with the compliance with the Digital Markets Law (DMA, for its acronym in English). This led to a situation where the band-aid was put on before the wound and Meta was prevented from violating European data processing legislation. And the truth is that the application collects many.

How to create a Threads account

Threads accounts are linked to another Met servicea, specifically Instagram. Therefore, the first thing we will need if we want to create a profile for the social network that wants to be the new Twitter will be one in the photo album or Reels.

Coinciding with today's launch, Meta offers users in the region the ability to explore Threads without the need for a profile, which would eliminate the requirement to have an Instagram account. However, to publish or interact with content the Instagram account will still be required.

“People in the EU can choose to create a Threads profile that is connected to their Instagram account (meaning they get the same experience as anyone else in the world) or use Threads without a profile. People who use Threads without a profile can browse content on Threads, search for accounts, share content by copying links or platform sharing, and report Threads content, but they cannot create a post or interact with content.

This decision is not accidental. The social network was not available in European Union countries until it was ensured that it complied with the obligations of the Digital Markets Law (Digital Markets Act).

THE DMA prohibits the transfer of user data between different platforms, even if they belong to the same company, which threatened the business model of Meta, which owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram, and the messaging and voice service WhatsApp. . This is precisely the reason why identification with Instagram is not necessary here for minimal use.