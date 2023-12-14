The Meta social network that works similarly to X (formerly Twitter) has already arrived in Europe after a slight delay since its launch in the United States. The service comes as a breath of fresh air in times where X seems to be full of spam, fake accounts and a lot of political propaganda. But is Threads what we are really looking for? Is it a better option? And more importantly, will it survive after a while?

Index

See all sections

How to use Threads without an Instagram account

If having an Instagram account doesn't suit you, but the microblogging format has always been interesting to you, the good news is that It will not be mandatory to have an Instagram account to be able to log in to the servicesomething that does happen in the United States, for example.

This was quite expected, since Meta thus manages to increase the user share of its ecosystem. In the case of not having an Instagram account but interested in using the new social network, users would be forced to create a profile on Instagram to be able to login in Threadsand that is exactly what the European Union did not want.

Login without profile thanks to the EU

And the European Union, always so attentive and aware of consumer rights, thought it appropriate to ask Meta to remove the Instagram account requirement, so that European consumers would have the freedom to access the service without obligations.

To be able to use Threads without an Instagram account, you will simply have to go to the service's website, and when it asks you how you want to use Threads, you will have to choose “Use without creating a profile.”

This would be something like entering incognito mode, so that the service does not force you to create an Instagram account with all the agreements and permissions that this requires. The problem? That you practically lose all the functions of the social network, since you will not be able to publish content on the network or interact with other users.

Thread Ghosts

The result of entering the service without any type of Instagram account is having a ghost account that wanders around the network without being seen. And you will not be able to react to the threads that are published, and you will not be able to talk or interact with other users on the network. This is perfect for the curious, but you should also keep in mind that profiles can be made private, so there will not be total freedom to view any type of profile.

Be that as it may, Threads is now available in Spain, and you just have to go to its official website or download the app for iOS and Android to start using it right now.

Fuente: Threads