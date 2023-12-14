We bring you a small starting guide to Threads, the microblogging social network created by Meta and linked to Instagram, so you can take the first steps in it. It is an alternative to X (Twitter), but where you do not need to create a new account.

We are going to tell you what exactly Threads is, and we are going to explain how it works. We are also going to tell you how you can install it, and the functions that you will find on the social network. And finally, we are going to give you some basic instructions on how it works.

What is Threads and how it works

Threads is a microblogging social network created by Meta. This name, microblogging, means that it is a social network for short messages. It belongs to the Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram company, and in fact has been developed by the Instagram team.

We could say that Threads is a mix between Twitter and Mastodon, but linked directly to Instagram. The latter means that your accounts on both networks are part of a whole.

Like Twitter, Threads wants to be similar in the type of social network it is, since the concept is exactly the same, and it has almost the same options. Mastodon wants to be similar by integrating ActivityPub, the technology that interconnects social networks to be able to read the content of one from another.

It is as if an alternative to Twitter had been created within Instagram, but with an independent app. In fact, You don't need to register on Threads if you already have an Instagram accountsince you can directly link the account you have on Instagram.

How Threads works





Threads works just like X (Twitter) and Mastodon. You can follow the accounts that seem most interesting to you to see your content, and others will be able to follow you. Additionally, there is an algorithm that will also show you posts that may match your interests.

This social network allows you to create posts with text, but also add photographs or videos, as well as GIFs or surveys. If you opt for the text, it has a 500 character limit in your messages, something that brings you a little closer to the philosophy of many Mastodon instances.

You will also be able to respond to other people's publications, share them or quote them by adding your text in addition to the other publication, and other people can do the same with yours.

Threads has two timelines. By default, the one you will see is For you, which mixes the posts of the people you follow with others selected for you by the algorithm. But you can also choose the Following timeline, which will show you only the content of the people you follow.

Being integrated with Instagram, one of the star options of Threads is that allows you to share a post directly to Instagram stories. This allows better interaction between both social networks so that if any of your Instagram followers do not use Threads, they can also read your post.

What options does Threads offer?





Next, we are going to offer you a list of all the main functions that this social network offers. In each of them we are going to tell you a brief explanation so that you can understand it.

Post text messages: You can post messages of up to 500 characters.

Post images and videos: You can publish multimedia content, such as images or videos that you upload from your mobile phone or computer.

Post GIFs: Threads integrates with Giphy to be able to publish these types of images that move.

Create threads: When you are posting a message, you have the option to follow up with another one below. This allows you to create a thread of interlocking messages that will then be viewed in order.

Create surveys: You can create surveys with one question and several answers from which those who participate can choose one.

Hashtags: Threads has a hashtag system, which you can add to your messages and then, by clicking on them, see the rest of the messages published with it.

I like: You can hit the like button on any post so that the creator and other users can see that you liked it.

Reply to a post: You can send a response to the publication, so that it will appear published in the responses section.

Share a message: You can share a message, so that those who follow you can read it.

Quote a message: You can share a message by adding a comment written by you, other than simply sharing the message.

Copy link: In the browser version there is the option to copy the link that leads directly to a publication to share it in other apps.

Share on mobile app: In the mobile app, you have an option to share the message with other apps. This option will allow you to add a post to your stories or your Instagram feed. You can also copy the link, share it via Messenger or WhatsApp, or open the share menu on your mobile.

Translate publication: In the mobile version of Threads, if you enter a post in another language you will have the option to translate it into yours.

Find Instagram Contacts: There is a search icon in Threads, and if you click on it by default you will see users you follow on Instagram in case you want to follow them here.

Search users content: In the search option you can type usernames or terms to find the content or people.

Follow users: When you see a message from someone you don't follow, you will have a button on their profile image to follow them. And if you go to their profile, too.

Mute, restrict and block: You can mute users so you don't read their posts, restrict them so their comments on yours aren't public, or block them so they can't read you.

Link to your Instagram account: When you create a Threads account, you can do so by signing in with your Instagram account. When you do this, on your Threads profile there will be an Instagram icon that takes you to this account, and on your Instagram account there will be one to go to your Threads.

Configure profile: You can edit your profile to choose your profile picture, name and add a presentation. You can also add a link and decide if you want to make it public or private.

ActivityPub: This is a function that is currently in the testing phase. When implemented, your Threads posts will be readable from other social networks with ActivityPub, such as Mastodon.

How to use Threads





To use Threads, you have to enter the social network through the threads.net website, or through its mobile apps, available in the iOS App Store and Android Google Play. Download the apps or go to the website, and you will see that you can log in with your Instagram accountcreate a profile if you don't have an Instagram account, or enter without a profile just to read.





Once you enter, at the top you will have the main options. You will have icons for your home page, searches or starting a thread and creating a new post. Also a heart icon to see interactions with you and notifications, and another to go to your profile. Below the icons on the main page you also have the option to start a thread.





With the option to start a thread, you can create a new publication or several intertwined in the form of a thread. Here you can write, and below you will see the content you can add, such as images, hashtags or polls. When you have everything to your liking, click on Publish.





At the bottom left in the browser and after clicking on the Threads icon in the mobile app you will have the option to change the content you see on the home screen. You can choose between For you, with the content that the algorithm shows you, or Following to see only the content of the people you follow.

In Xataka | Threads finally arrives in Europe and Spain. It is the key expansion to try to unseat Twitter